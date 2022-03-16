BioShock mod for Half-Life: Alyx takes us to Rapture and offers up to 15 hours of free play

Following the release of the first part, Return to Rapture Chapter 2 has 24 more levels for the VR game.

The fact that Half-Life: Alyx is one of the best virtual reality video games that have been released in the history of the medium is not only good news for fans of the franchise of Valvebut the benefits of the PC also allow fantasies like the BioShock mod called Return to Rapture that we met a year ago.

This project developed by the modder Wim Buytaert allows you to revisit Rapture in VR using different playable mechanics, as we can see in the video located at the top of the news. The first part already offered a good amount of content, but the publication of the Episode 2 it goes further.

Chapter 2 is now available on SteamThe mod is available for free download on Steam and takes us to the underwater city with 24 new levels and up to 15 hours of gameplay. It tells the story in which Alyx continues her search for Andrew Ryan’s suitcase having to face Splicers and even the Big Daddy using new weapons, better dismemberments and powers through Plasmids.

This is content that owners of a virtual reality device who are fans of the BioShock saga are going to enjoy enormously, since we have been no news regarding the franchise. The most recent announcement has nothing to do with video games, but with a new movie for Netflix that will still take a while to be released.

