BioShock updates and punishes Steam Deck players by including a new launcher necessary to play

2K is aware of the issue and has announced that it is working on a fix.

We already know that the game compatibility in Steam Deck is sacred, and that outside of it some problems can occur depending on the launcher or the game. It now appears that Steam Deck users are quite annoying with the latest update released by Irrational Games.

The latest update prevents Steam Deck users from playing the saga due to the addition of a new launcherA recent patch released for all three games in the BioShock series is now enabled and now it looks like Steam Deck players can’t play at the moment since it requires the installation of an additional launcher. This has been announced in the patch notes: “This week’s update includes several quality of life improvements, including the account linking option added in-game. The adding a new launcher which includes a store to buy new content”

According to PC Gamer, it is the new launcher is causing the problems of incompatibility to users running their titles through Proton on the Steam Deck. In fact, there is a Linux subbredit where people are showing all their complaints and anger. However, it seems that 2K has realized their mistake.

“2K is aware of the potential impacts related to the recent update and is working to solve them. The experience of our players is paramount, and we will update our community with more information as it becomes available.”

Regarding the future installment of the BioShock saga, we already know some details about its ambitious gameplay and combat. Some details about its possible setting are also known, according to information published in job offers. As for his departure date No word yet, but 2K said it was going to be a while.

More about: Bioshock Infinite, Bioshock, Irrational Games and 2K Games.