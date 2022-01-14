Bioshock’s father reiterates his total disassociation with the fourth installment: “I’m not involved at all”

Bioshock 4 is being developed by Cloud Chamber, while Ken Levine runs his own studio.

If we talk about well-known authors in the industry, probably one of the names that comes to mind is Ken Levine. From his imagination came titles like the iconic System Shock 2 or BioShock, which is why he is frequently linked to these adventures. Although he managed to captivate us with the city of Rapture, the now defunct Irrational Games he did not participate in the second installment of the franchise. Interestingly, he was present with Bioshock Infinite, and the community hoped that Levine had not completely abandoned one of the most important sagas in the shooter world.

I know of [Bioshock 4] as much as anyone, essentially. And I’ll play like a player when I get outKen LevineHowever, the creative makes it clear once again on the Arcade Attack podcast, where he was recently interviewed. Here he not only reiterates his complete termination with Bioshock, but also notes its complete absence for the fourth installment. Because while some people might envision his involvement as an adviser or counselor, Levine emphatically debunks all of these theories: “I’m not involved at all. I don’t want to be halfway. I never want to be half in and half out. I wish you the best. Campus [Bioshock 4] as much as anyone, essentially. And I’ll play like a player when I get out.”

Ken Levine has had an intermittent participation in the Bioshock saga. As we told you at the beginning of the news, Irrational Games was not dedicated to the development of Bioshock 2, and perhaps this is why several people kept hoping to see bits of Levine in the fourth title. Now the creative is captaining Ghost Story Games, a company whose first game is being delayed by Ken Levine’s poor organization.

At the moment, we do not have much data around Bioshock 4, because we still do not know nor the official name of the title. Until now, 2K has given us information in drops and we already know that the adventure will be developed by Cloud Chamber, although a long development was suggested.