Bioware celebrates Dragon Age Day with fans: live shows, giveaways and stories set in their world

The celebration of the fourth annual Dragon Age day will bring more activities than ever from BioWare and its community.

Dragon Age, the epica saga BioWare RPG, has fallen in love with fans of the fantasy games for over a decadeHowever, since the magnificent, but already distant, Dragon Age: Inquisition, fans of the BioWare role have been waiting for a fourth installment for the franchise that, although it is still a long time, promises to be making great progress.

You can get a gift card by posting on networks with the event’s hashtagBioWare wanted to celebrate with all those loyal fans the Dragon Age Day. Today, December 4, the saga celebrates its fourth annual day of celebration and the study has proposed to carry out several activities with fans. During the day, original creations will be shared community on social media, there will be new merchandising and gift card rafflesTo participate, you only have to tag your publications using the hashtag #BioWareGiveaway.

The group of Dragon Age fans who originally started celebrating this day they will also organize events, with charitable sales of fan artplus an all-day Twitch stream, featured videos, and more. Apex Legends has also joined the celebration adding a weapon amulet Highland Ravager-themed from Dragon Age. If you are EA Play members, you can claim it between December 2, 2021 and January 4, 2022.

BioWare has published two short storiesThe Dragon Age Day team has published their list of activities, among which you will have challenges of writing, art, memes and different videos with a look at the Dragon Age community. This year a question was posed for fans: “Who is your favorite Dragon Age companion / character and why?“You can answer it and review the complete list of activities from the official website.

BioWare wanted to make us the shortest wait for Dragon Age 4 by publishing two short stories written by the game team. “You won’t know when“tells the story of two gray guards, while”The eternal flame“It will take us to meet a pair of necromancers who torment a resident in distress of the Great Necropolis.

