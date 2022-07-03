BioWare hires the writer of Deus Ex and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, will she work on Mass Effect or Dragon Age?

The writer leaves Eidos Montreal after 10 years to join EA’s internal studio.

Mary DeMarleformer screenwriter for Eidos Montreal, leaves for BioWare after working for one of each in the Deus Ex saga and in the recent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It should be noted that this last title won the award for best narrative game at the awards GOTY de 2021. BioWare, EA’s developer studio, is currently working on new installments of two iconic sagas such as Mass Effect y Dragon Age.

DeMarle confirmed his departure to BioWare on his personal LinkedIn profile last Friday. Unsurprisingly, he hasn’t specified which BioWare title he’ll be working on, but it’s sure to be Dragon Age Dreadwolf o Mass Effect 4. It may be that Square Enix’s sale to Embracer Group of three prominent studios such as Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montrealhas been the cause of the departure of the writer.

DeMarle has worked on storytelling for notable Deus Ex titles such as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Go, and Deus Ex: The Fall. These last two titles are spin-offs released for mobile phones, so the writer has been the main protagonist in creating the basis for a franchise that is now owned by Embracer Group. They are too Tomb Raider, Thief y Legacy of Kain.

The new BioWare scriptwriter left some interesting statements to gamesindustry.biz where she gives her point of view on the close union between gameplay and narrative during game development. “As long as you know the game you’re trying to make and understand why, then it all comes down to constant communication between narrative and gameplay”, assures DeMarle.

More about: Bioware, Eidos Montreal, Deus Ex and Guardians of the Galaxy.