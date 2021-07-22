Bipasha Basu Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Web Value, Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu is a model and actress who has prominently worked in Indian cinema. After having a truly winning modelling career she moved directly to Bollywood motion pictures and made her debut as a supporting actress in film Ajnabee which purchased her a Filmfare award for one of the vital very best debut actress.
Biography / Wiki :-
|Exact Identify
|Bipasha Basu
|Nickname
|Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny
|Recognized Identify
|Bipasha Basu
|Date of Starting
|7 January 1979
|Age
|42 years ( as of 2021)
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Fatherland
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Provide Place of dwelling
|Mumbai , Maharashtra , India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood Actress, Model
|Martial Status
|Married
|Boyfriend / Affairs
|Dino Morea (Actor)
John Abraham (Actor)
Josh Hartnet (Hollywood Actor)
Harman Baweja (Actor)
Karan Singh Grover (Actor)
|Religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac sign
|Capricon
|Foods Conduct
|Non-Vegetarian
Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-
|School Identify
|Apeejay Over the top School, Delhi (1st-4th standard)
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard)
|School / School
|Bhawanipur Education Society School, Kolkata (dropped)
|Tutorial Qualification
|Over the top School
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father Identify
|Hirak Basu (Engineer, owns a construction company in Kolkata)
|Mother Identify
|Mamata Basu (homemaker)
|Brother Identify
|N/A
|Sister Identify
|Bidisha Basu (elder), Vijeyata Basu (younger)
|Spouse / Husband Identify
|Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-present)
|Childrens ( Kids) Identify
|None
Bipasha Basu purchased to popularity after her film Raaz which was once a horror film via Vikram Bhatt. She carried out a lead serve as throughout the film opposite Dino Morya and Raaz film was once an excellent hit at the box place of business. Bipasha Basu is a big well being enthusiast and believes in living a healthy lifestyle and to put it up for sale this she even introduced her DVD collection referred to as Love Yourself.
Bipasha Basu during her youth was once very tomboyish because of her seems and was once referred to as ladygunda via everyone. She was once excellent at analysis and on no account thought to be taking modelling as her career. Although she could also be very winning in her lifestyles she regrets one consider her lifestyles which is of now not completing her analysis and changing into a physician.
Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-
|Awards & Achievements
|Filmfare Awards – Largest Female Debut Gained for film Ajnabee
|Stardust Awards- Largest Actress in Mystery for film Dum Maaro Dum
|Gained Sort Icon of the Year in 2013
|Zee Cine Awards- Largest Dynamic Duo in film Raaz
|International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress award for film Corporate
International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress critics for film Corporate
|Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Actress for Corporate
Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Villain for film Jism
Web Value, House & Cars :-
|Web Value
|100 Crores
|Monthly Salary / Income
|Consistent with film: 1-2 Crores (INR)
|House Take care of
|105/B, Ashiyana Belongings, John Bapist Side road, Bandra, Mumbai
|Cars
|Audi Q7, Mercedes S-class, Volkswagen
Beetle
Favourites :-
|Favorite Foods
|Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu
|Favorite Actor
|Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt
|Favorite Actress
|Priyanka Chopra
|Favorite Colour
|Purple
|Favorite Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Finding out, Doing Pilates
|Favorite Labels
|Fenty via Rihanna, The Trustworthy Company via Jessica Alba
|Favourite Holiday spot
|Paris
|Favourite Author
|Robin Get ready dinner, John Grisham
Resolve Measurements ,Size ,Most sensible & Weight :-
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Most sensible
|Ft – 5 ft 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeters – 170 cm
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 57 Kg
|Resolve Measurements
|Size – 34
|Waist Size – 26 Inches
|Hips Size – 34 Inches
|Resolve Measurements – 34-26-34
We could learn about additional about Sakshi Tanwar , Irrfan Khan & Karan Johar
CELEBRITY POLL 2021
Who’s your Favorite Indian Flesh presser ?
1Stocks