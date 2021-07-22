Bipasha Basu Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Web Value, Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu is a model and actress who has prominently worked in Indian cinema. After having a truly winning modelling career she moved directly to Bollywood motion pictures and made her debut as a supporting actress in film Ajnabee which purchased her a Filmfare award for one of the vital very best debut actress.

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Identify Bipasha Basu Nickname Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny Recognized Identify Bipasha Basu Date of Starting 7 January 1979 Age 42 years ( as of 2021) Birthplace New Delhi, India Fatherland Kolkata, West Bengal Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India Nationality Indian Profession Bollywood Actress, Model Martial Status Married Boyfriend / Affairs Dino Morea (Actor)

John Abraham (Actor)

Josh Hartnet (Hollywood Actor)

Harman Baweja (Actor)

Karan Singh Grover (Actor) Religion Hindu Zodiac sign Capricon Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian

Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Identify Apeejay Over the top School, Delhi (1st-4th standard)

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard) School / School Bhawanipur Education Society School, Kolkata (dropped) Tutorial Qualification Over the top School Ethnicity Hindu Father Identify Hirak Basu (Engineer, owns a construction company in Kolkata) Mother Identify Mamata Basu (homemaker) Brother Identify N/A Sister Identify Bidisha Basu (elder), Vijeyata Basu (younger) Spouse / Husband Identify Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-present) Childrens ( Kids) Identify None

Bipasha Basu purchased to popularity after her film Raaz which was once a horror film via Vikram Bhatt. She carried out a lead serve as throughout the film opposite Dino Morya and Raaz film was once an excellent hit at the box place of business. Bipasha Basu is a big well being enthusiast and believes in living a healthy lifestyle and to put it up for sale this she even introduced her DVD collection referred to as Love Yourself.

Bipasha Basu during her youth was once very tomboyish because of her seems and was once referred to as ladygunda via everyone. She was once excellent at analysis and on no account thought to be taking modelling as her career. Although she could also be very winning in her lifestyles she regrets one consider her lifestyles which is of now not completing her analysis and changing into a physician.

Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Filmfare Awards – Largest Female Debut Gained for film Ajnabee Stardust Awards- Largest Actress in Mystery for film Dum Maaro Dum Gained Sort Icon of the Year in 2013 Zee Cine Awards- Largest Dynamic Duo in film Raaz International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress award for film Corporate

International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress critics for film Corporate Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Actress for Corporate

Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Villain for film Jism

Web Value, House & Cars :-

Web Value 100 Crores Monthly Salary / Income Consistent with film: 1-2 Crores (INR) House Take care of 105/B, Ashiyana Belongings, John Bapist Side road, Bandra, Mumbai Cars Audi Q7, Mercedes S-class, Volkswagen

Beetle

Favourites :-

Favorite Foods Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu Favorite Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt Favorite Actress Priyanka Chopra Favorite Colour Purple Favorite Leisure pursuits Dancing, Finding out, Doing Pilates Favorite Labels Fenty via Rihanna, The Trustworthy Company via Jessica Alba Favourite Holiday spot Paris Favourite Author Robin Get ready dinner, John Grisham

Resolve Measurements ,Size ,Most sensible & Weight :-

Hair Colour Dark Brown Eye Colour Dark Brown Most sensible Ft – 5 ft 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeters – 170 cm Weight In Kilograms – 57 Kg Resolve Measurements Size – 34 Waist Size – 26 Inches Hips Size – 34 Inches Resolve Measurements – 34-26-34

