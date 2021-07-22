Bipasha Basu Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Web Value, Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu is a model and actress who has prominently worked in Indian cinema. After having a truly winning modelling career she moved directly to Bollywood motion pictures and made her debut as a supporting actress in film Ajnabee which purchased her a Filmfare award for one of the vital very best debut actress.

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Identify Bipasha Basu
Nickname  Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny
Recognized Identify  Bipasha Basu
Date of Starting 7 January 1979
Age 42 years ( as of 2021)
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Fatherland Kolkata, West Bengal
Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India
Nationality  Indian
Profession  Bollywood Actress, Model
Martial Status  Married
Boyfriend  / Affairs Dino Morea (Actor)
John Abraham (Actor)
Josh Hartnet (Hollywood Actor)
Harman Baweja (Actor)
Karan Singh Grover (Actor)
Religion Hindu
Zodiac sign  Capricon
Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian
Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Identify Apeejay Over the top School, Delhi (1st-4th standard)
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard)
School / School  Bhawanipur Education Society School, Kolkata (dropped)
Tutorial Qualification Over the top School
Ethnicity Hindu
Father  Identify Hirak Basu (Engineer, owns a construction company in Kolkata)
Mother Identify Mamata Basu (homemaker)
Brother Identify N/A
Sister Identify Bidisha Basu (elder), Vijeyata Basu (younger)
Spouse / Husband Identify Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-present)
Childrens ( Kids) Identify None

Bipasha Basu purchased to popularity after her film Raaz which was once a horror film via Vikram Bhatt. She carried out a lead serve as throughout the film opposite Dino Morya and Raaz film was once an excellent hit at the box place of business. Bipasha Basu is a big well being enthusiast and believes in living a healthy lifestyle and to put it up for sale this she even introduced her DVD collection referred to as Love Yourself.

Bipasha Basu during her youth was once very tomboyish because of her seems and was once referred to as ladygunda via everyone. She was once excellent at analysis and on no account thought to be taking modelling as her career. Although she could also be very winning in her lifestyles she regrets one consider her lifestyles which is of now not completing her analysis and changing into a physician.

Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Filmfare Awards – Largest Female Debut Gained for film Ajnabee
Stardust Awards- Largest Actress in Mystery for film Dum Maaro Dum
Gained Sort Icon of the Year in 2013
Zee Cine Awards- Largest Dynamic Duo in film Raaz
International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress award for film Corporate
International Indian Film Awards- Largest actress critics for film Corporate
Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Actress for Corporate
Bollywood Movie Awards- Gained Largest Villain for film Jism
Web Value, House & Cars :-

Web Value 100 Crores
Monthly Salary / Income Consistent with film: 1-2 Crores (INR)
House Take care of 105/B, Ashiyana Belongings, John Bapist Side road, Bandra, Mumbai
Cars Audi Q7, Mercedes S-class, Volkswagen
Beetle
Favourites :-

Favorite  Foods Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu
Favorite Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt
Favorite Actress Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Colour Purple
Favorite Leisure pursuits Dancing, Finding out, Doing Pilates
Favorite Labels Fenty via Rihanna, The Trustworthy Company via Jessica Alba
Favourite Holiday spot Paris
Favourite Author Robin Get ready dinner, John Grisham
Resolve Measurements ,Size ,Most sensible & Weight :-

Hair Colour Dark Brown
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Most sensible Ft – 5 ft 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeters – 170 cm
Weight In Kilograms – 57 Kg
Resolve Measurements Size – 34
Waist Size – 26 Inches
Hips Size – 34 Inches
Resolve Measurements – 34-26-34
