Bipin Rawat Dies: CDS Normal Bipin Rawat is not more, his spouse additionally died in a helicopter crash; IAF issued commentary

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Dies: Leader of Protection Personnel in helicopter crash close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (CDS) Normal Bipin Rawat (Normal Bipin Rawat) And he died. The Indian Air Pressure has showed the dying of CDS Normal Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 others within the helicopter crash. Leader of Protection Personnel Normal Bipin Rawat (CDS Bipin Rawat) The Mi-17VH of the Air Pressure used to be on its option to the Protection Services and products Personnel Faculty, Wellington in Coonoor district to ship a scheduled lecture at round 3 pm on Wednesday when the twist of fate came about.

common Bipin Rawat With the exception of this, his spouse, his protection assistant, safety commandos and Indian Air Pressure team of workers had been within the helicopter. A tweet from the Indian Air Pressure mentioned, "It's with nice be apologetic about that Normal Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on board the helicopter have misplaced their lives on this twist of fate."

Indian Air Pressure broadcasts the death of CDS Normal Bipin Rawat in conjunction with 12 others in chopper crash percent.twitter.com/8Ebrz6OoQZ – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Previous, on behalf of the Indian Air Pressure, it used to be advised by way of tweeting that ‘IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter, during which CDS Normal Bipin Rawat used to be aboard, crashed close to Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) nowadays. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the reason for the twist of fate. ,