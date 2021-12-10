Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Households of martyr Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan gets 50 lakh rupees, CM Yogi introduced

Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yodi Adityanath) Who died in a helicopter crash in Kannur TN Agra resident Wing Commander has introduced monetary help of Rs 50 lakh to the relatives of Prithvi Singh Chauhan. CM Yogi personal Wing Commander arrived ancestral place of abode in Agra Prithvi Singh Chauhan and met the households. He mentioned that the country’s most sensible protection leader (CDS) Common Bipin Rawat (Bipin Rawat) Saddened by way of the unhappy death of exceptional army officials together withAdditionally Learn – Army commanders of those nations got here to India to bid farewell to Common Rawat, Russia mentioned – we have now misplaced an excessively shut pal

Leader Minister Adityanath met the members of the family of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chouhan and consoled them. Consistent with an reliable commentary, the Leader Minister mentioned that the state govt is with the members of the family of Wing Commander Chouhan on this hour of grief. All conceivable lend a hand will likely be supplied to his circle of relatives by way of the state govt. Each Indian stands with the members of the family of Wing Commander Chouhan with all their condolences.

In conjunction with monetary help to the members of the family of Wing Commander Chouhan, the Leader Minister additionally introduced a central authority task to 1 member of the circle of relatives and naming an establishment after him. In this instance, the Leader Minister wanted fast restoration to the severely injured Deoria resident Capt Varun Singh crash. Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Agra as of late after paying tributes to the past due Common Bipin Rawat and his spouse Madhulika Rawat at their Delhi place of abode.