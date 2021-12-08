Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes: Rajnath Singh knowledgeable PM Modi concerning the twist of fate, Protection Minister additionally visited CDS Rawat’s space

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes: A military MI collection helicopter crashes close to Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (Helicopter Crash) during which the Leader of Protection Personnel (CDS) Common Bipin Rawat (Common Bipin Rawat) And 14 folks together with his spouse have been on board. Indian Air Pressure has given this knowledge through tweeting. Protection Minister Rajnath Singh knowledgeable concerning the twist of fate, High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) of given. The Indian Air Pressure has ordered an investigation referring to this helicopter crash.Additionally Learn – Know most of these particular issues about CDS Bipin Rawat’s crashed Mi-17V-5 helicopter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is tracking the location following crash of IAF chopper sporting CDS Bipin Rawat & others. A gathering of senior Defence Ministry officers is underway. Singh has briefed the PM concerning the crash: Resources (Document photograph) %.twitter.com/3XUZsfLqDP – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh) The location is being carefully monitored. There was a gathering of senior officials within the Protection Ministry referring to this. Additionally Learn – CDS Common Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crashes, 14 folks have been on board; Know the entire updates up to now

Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from the place of abode of CDS Bipin Rawat %.twitter.com/jBGtqOJvJq – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

On the identical time, in the course of all this, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh additionally visited CDS Common Bipin Rawat’s space. It’s anticipated that quickly Protection Minister Rajnath Singh will give complete details about the twist of fate in Parliament. Allow us to inform you that the Mi collection helicopters are the largest guns of the Indian Air Pressure and they’re utilized in prime altitude operations. They’re extensively utilized to ferry VIPs together with the High Minister.

