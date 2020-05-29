Bird Box 2: 5 Major Questions We Have If Bird Box Gets A Netflix Sequel

Depart a Remark
Bird Box was considered one of Netflix’s runaway hit movies. The 2018 film, based mostly on a novel of the identical identify, impressed memes, harmful and ridiculous challenges, and it smashed Netflix viewer data. I don’t suppose it’s an understatement to say this is likely to be considered one of Netflix’s most profitable films but. Normally when a film brings in large a viewership, creates a variety of buzz (good or dangerous), a sequel is prone to comply with. And lots of Bird Box followers would like to return to this world in Bird Box 2.
I keep in mind when Bird Box first premiered on Netflix. You couldn’t go wherever on the web with out it being talked about or represented in some type. Even if you happen to had little interest in the film, you felt such as you needed to watch it to know why everybody was so into it. With any well-liked movie, half the followers of it are very a lot in opposition to a sequel, due to the way it may alter the movie’s legacy. One other division of followers are anxious to know what occurs subsequent.
Warning: this publish incorporates spoilers about Bird Box**.**
If Netflix does resolve to maneuver ahead with a Bird Box sequel, we have now 5 massive questions. Earlier than we get to these, one query that must be mentioned is whether or not or not Bird Box 2 will even occur…
Is Bird Box 2 Taking place?
Neither Netflix nor the staff behind the Bird Box film have confirmed any plans for a sequel. In January 2019, USA Right now said reported that an unnamed supply (somebody “conversant in the scenario” however not allowed to talk publicly about it) stated Netflix had no plans for a sequel. This obscure assertion appears to be the final sentiment surrounding Bird Box 2, a minimum of as of 2019. So far as we all know, Netflix hasn’t began to develop a sequel.
After Bird Box’s launch, director Susanne Bier spoke to Folks a couple of potential sequel. It looks as if she wasn’t able to suppose that far forward on the time:
We solely simply completed it! It’s humorous, I’m sort of studying folks asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we actually simply completed!’ So let’s simply take pleasure in it for now.
Fan discussions of a Bird Box sequel occurred quickly after it premiered on Netflix. Right now, Bird Box writer Josh Malerman had solely written one e-book on this world, so Neflix didn’t actually have a blueprint for future movies. Nonetheless, quickly after the film premiered, Malerman confirmed plans to put in writing a Bird Box e-book sequel known as Malorie.
The publication of Malorie might make a possible Bird Box sequel extra of a chance, which brings us to our first query for a possible Bird Box sequel…
Would Bird Box 2 Be An Adaptation Of Malorie?
With no confirmed plans for a Bird Box 2, we have now no clue the place Netflix plans to take the story subsequent. It’s doable that Bird Box 2 will comply with the plot of Malorie. The newest e-book by Josh Malerman is ready for a July 21, 2020 launch. Due to this fact, we don’t know but what unfolds within the e-book, however EW spoke with the writer in Could 2020 concerning the plot of the upcoming e-book.
Malorie takes place twelve years after the primary novel, when Malorie (Sandra Bullock), Boy/Tom (Julian Edwards) and Woman/Olympia (Vivien Lyra Blair) arrive at Rick’s Sanctuary. Tom and Olympia at the moment are 16, and Malorie stumbles upon an inventory of survivors coming from the “Census Man.” She acknowledges some names on the record, and embarks on a brand new journey to get to them.
Malerman additionally instructed Esquire this concerning the Malorie e-book:
I’ve been requested a ton of instances: folks wish to know what occurred with Boy and Woman. However as a lot as I care about Boy and Woman, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wished to know extra about her.
Together with readers attending to know extra about Malorie, the brand new e-book digs deeper into the monster’s origin. So we have now some sense of what the e-book can be about, nevertheless it’s unknown if that is the identical route a possible Bird Box function sequel would additionally discover.
What Will Be The Plot Of Bird Box 2?
As a Bird Box sequel isn’t confirmed, there isn’t a plot but for an additional film. Nonetheless, a future film might comply with intently to the plot of Malorie, borrow some parts from the e-book, or be a totally unique film, and switch that right into a spin-off movie or sequel.
When creating the unique film, Bird Box screenwriter Eric Heisserer shared with Thrillist that, initially, writer Josh Malerman had “no thought” concerning the origin of the Bird Box monster, and subsequently, he needed to assemble his personal imaginative and prescient of it and its backstory.
With the upcoming launch of Malorie and Heisserer having to do his personal analysis to develop the monster, we might see a future film that focuses extra on the monster and the way it initially took over. The unique Bird Box novel additionally went extra into the early phases of this post-apocalyptic world. So a future movie could possibly be a prequel that explains the monster and extra about how all this started.
If we wished to invest even additional on the potential plot of Bird Box 2, the Bird Box sequel might additionally take notes from A Quiet Place 2 and mix prequel parts with the current day.
Alternately, Bird Box 2 might work very nicely as a spin-off film. The tip of Bird Box revealed that Malorie’s OBGYN Dr. Lapham (Parminder Nagra) was additionally at Rick’s Sanctuary. So how did she get there? A spin-off film might comply with her journey to the sanctuary.
One other spin-off chance might contain Lucy (Rosa Salazar) and Felix (Machine Gun Kelly). In Bird Box, they stole a automotive and ran off collectively. We don’t know what occurred subsequent, however Salazar had some concepts about them drifting by means of this new world excessive on medication and alcohol. Neither character was featured within the unique e-book so this sort of makes them an open canvas for these concerned with Bird Box. They may simply give these characters their very own backstory and imaginative and prescient separate from the supply materials.
At this level, there are a variety of choices if Netflix wished to maneuver ahead with a follow-up to the favored movie.
Would Sandra Bullock Return For Bird Box 2?
We don’t know if Sandra Bullock would return for Bird Box 2. It might rely on the plot of the film and her schedule. If Bird Box 2 follows the plot of Malorie, then Sandra Bullock can be a vital a part of the film. Even when it doesn’t comply with the plot of Malorie, if Malorie stays the supposed central character for the Bird Box sequel, it is doubtless they will need her to return to reprise the function.
Bullock’s present main undertaking is one other movie with Netflix. It’s at the moment untitled, however based mostly on the British mini-series Unforgiven. It’s a couple of lady who makes an attempt to rehabilitate her life after spending time in jail for a violent crime. The movie started capturing in February 2020, however needed to halt manufacturing as a result of coronavirus.
Due to this fact, with no present different main tasks within the works, Sandra Bullock might probably signal on for a Bird Box sequel, nevertheless it nonetheless depends upon plenty of components.
Who Else Would Be In The Forged Of Bird Box 2?
Most of the main characters of Bird Box died by the tip of the primary film. This leaves a restricted chance of returning characters. The forged would additionally rely on the plot of the sequel, and if it takes place after the tip of the primary movie. If it happens after Bird Box, then Tom (Trevante Rhodes) can solely doubtless return in flashback type. The Bird Box 2 forged might encompass different actors whose characters survived the primary movie, together with Sandra Bullock, Parminder Nagra, and Pruitt Taylor Vince (as Rick). Whether or not Julian Edwards and Vivien Lyra Blair return as Boy and Woman would rely on if the movie came about proper after the primary one, or if it’s set far sooner or later.
If it follows the plot of Malorie, then doubtless new teen actors will be a part of the forged as Boy and Woman. The remainder of the forged would doubtless contain new characters.
When Would Bird Box 2 Be Launched?
The unique Bird Box was purchased in 2013, even earlier than the e-book was printed. Filming started on Bird Box in October 2017, after which it premiered on the AFI Fest in November 2018, earlier than hitting Netflix in December 2018. Any Bird Box sequel shouldn’t be prone to undergo the identical lengthy manufacturing course of.
On condition that the film is not even inexperienced lit, so far as we all know, and factoring in manufacturing delays for different movies and TV exhibits as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, even when the sequel have been fast-tracked, it is onerous to say how quickly it could be delivered to our screens. At this level, our greatest hope is to attend for phrase that Bird Box 2 is occurring in any respect.
I imagine that any hopes or plans for a Bird Box 2 may rely on the success of Josh Malerman’s e-book Malorie. If it sells nicely and receives optimistic critiques, then I feel Netflix can be extra inclined to make one other one, however there could also be different components concerned past how nicely the e-book sells. You will get Malorie on July 21, 2020 wherever books are offered. And you’ll stream the primary Bird Box film on Netflix.
Add Comment