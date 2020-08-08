Bird crashed into Air Asia flight leaving airport, narrow air crash

new Delhi: A big plane crash took place in the country on Friday, a day before, after which another plane survived on Saturday. Air Asia flight (i5-632) from the airport of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, was about to fly to Mumbai when a bird collided. Also Read – ED is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty, where did crores of rupees go? Will reveal deep secrets

An Air Asia spokesperson crashed the Air Asia aircraft flying from Ranchi to Mumbai, the aircraft was stopped before taking off.

Mumbai bound Air Asia flight (i5-632) aborted take-off at Ranchi Airport due to a bird-hit. All passengers are safe: Airport official pic.twitter.com/WmLhBBoMIj – ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The airport official said that Air Asia Flight (i5-632) to Mumbai at Ranchi airport was stopped before take-off due to bird hit. All passengers are safe.

Let me tell you that the flight number IX1344 operated by B737 of Air India Express in Kozhikode slipped from the runway at 7.41 pm on Friday evening. In this plane accident, the plane was divided into two pieces. The aircraft carried 184 passengers, including 10 newborns, two pilots and four crew members. At least 18 people have died in this accident. Both the pilots of the aircraft have also died.