Bird Flu: After Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan, Kerala also has bird flu knock, know what are its symptoms and preventive measures

Bird Flu News: After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, now the case of bird flu has also come up in Kerala. Cases of bird flu have been reported in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala. The administration has also set up control rooms to monitor the situation. According to officials, in the last week of December, several ducks were found dead in both the districts. H5N8 report was found in five of the 8 samples sent for testing in Bhopal. Also Read – Entry of bird flu in Gujarat: more than 50 birds died in Batwa village of Junagadh

Due to this, the administration has been forced to give orders to kill ducks, chickens and other domestic birds within a radius of 1 kilometer in the affected areas. The Kottayam district administration said that bird flu has been found in a duck rearing center in Sleepur and about 1,500 ducks have died there. According to sources, similar cases of bird flu have also been reported in some farms of Kuttanad in Alappuzha district. Also Read – This pandemic spread in Japan between Covid 19, 10 provinces badly affected, created chaos

Officials said that the outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in samples tested in Bhopal. State animal husbandry minister K Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government would pay compensation to those farmers whose domestic birds would be killed due to bird flu. Officials said that to prevent the spread of H5N8 virus, around 40,000 birds would have to be killed. Also Read – More Difficult in China! After the corona virus, now the risk of bird flu

Sources said that despite the situation being under control, the administration has issued a high alert in the districts, because this virus has the ability to infect humans as well. In 2016, there was widespread bird flu in Kerala. It is known that alerts have already been issued in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. This virus is also very dangerous for both infected birds and humans.

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird Flu is dangerous not only to birds but also to humans and other animals. Animals and humans coming in contact with birds infected with bird flu get infected by it. It is a deadly virus. It can also lead to death.

Symptoms Of Bird Flu

Having bird flu can cause problems like phlegm, fever, respiratory problems, headaches, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose and restlessness. If you feel that you have been caught by bird flu, see a doctor immediately.