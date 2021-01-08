Bird Flu in Delhi: fear of bird flu in Delhi, large number of crows died in a park, stir

Bird Flu in Delhi: There is a possibility of bird flu knocking in Delhi in the fear of bird flu in many states. A large number of crows have died in a park in Mayur Vihas Phase 3 of Delhi. It is being told that more than 100 crows have died. Also Read – To avoid bird flu, cook chicken and eggs in this way, know the way

This central park is in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 of Delhi. It is feared that these crows died of bird flu. According to the information, the condition of these crows was bad. After the incident surfaced, a team of doctors from Delhi reached the park and the dead crows were taken to the lab for testing. Only after investigation will we find out how the death of crows has happened.

Please tell that many states of the country have spread the fear of bird flu. Alert has been issued in many states. Till now Delhi was spared from this, but now it is feared that bird flu cases can be found in Delhi too.