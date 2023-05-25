Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A third season of the anime Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story is produced in Japan. The golf-related programme was created by Bandai Namco Pictures. It is under Takayuki Inagaki’s direction.

A second season of the original series debuted in April 2023 after the first one ran from May to June 2022. Viverse and WOWWOW Technology want to produce a sports video game in June 2023.

On April 6, 2022, the first season began airing. On April 8, 2023, Birdie Wing: The Golf Girls’ Story’s second season was made available.

The subject of today’s talk is a sports-based anime, as you may have guessed. The story of two golf players who compete against one another on the course while secretly admiring one another off it is told in the book Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story.

Aoi and Eve, two golf stars, are the protagonists of the anime series. These two are the anime’s high points and the reason Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story has grown to be a popular sports anime.

This year saw the release of Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2, and if you haven’t seen the first episode, you’re missing out on a thrilling sports anime.

Like Haikyuu and Kuroko Basket, the anime mostly features female characters, but it doesn’t make is any less intriguing than other shows.

The second season of the anime will premiere on April 7, according to the Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story official Twitter account, which announced this on Friday.

The information was released by Crunchyroll, which had been broadcasting the anime since its first season.

The unpredictable twists of Birdie Wing were defined by a tale including life-or-death golf matches, automated golf courses, the mafia, as well as a rocket launcher at one point.

Following that pattern for 13 episodes, the first season took a hiatus when Eve and Aoi were preparing for a crucial competition between many very competitive high schools with a concentration on golf.

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 3 Release Date

Birdie Wing: The Golf Girls’ Story was revealed, and the first season debuted on April 6, 2022. There were thirteen episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On April 8, 2023, Birdie Wing: The Golf Girls’ Story’s second season was made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if Birdie Wing: The Golf Girls’ Story will get a third season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 3 Cast

If Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story is revived, Eve, voiced by Akari Kit, Aoi Amawashi, Asami Seto, and Amane Shinj, will join the cast. Ami Koshimizu, Lily Lipman, Akira Sekine, and Reiya Amuro all contributed their voices. Presented by Tru Furuya

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 3 Trailer

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 3 Plot

The series has not received a third season renewal from Crunchyroll. Since there aren’t many facts known about Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story’s third season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

A young woman called Eve works as a ringer and accepts cash from opponents in unauthorised golf matches in the European state of Africa in the hopes of making enough money to support her adoptive family and their bar.

Eve encounters Japanese golfing sensation Aoi Amawashi one day after defeating another opponent, but she loses to her in a one-hole battle.

After that setback, Eve gets fixated on her newfound goal of taking on Aoi in a complete 18-hole match and winning. Aoi also discovers that she is smitten by Eve’s attitude and willpower.

While Aoi’s mother as her assistant attempt to convince her to concentrate on her burgeoning golf career, Eve is forced to face several obstacles put in her path by the Nafrece mafia.

Eve, the series’ central character, dwells in the shadowy region of the European nation of Nafrece. Eve wants to assist her family in some way since she was adopted so feels a duty to her adoptive parents.

Eve is an accomplished golfer who participates in illegal golf tournaments to get money.

Up until Aoi, not many opponents of Eve had achieved victory. Eve begins their connection by challenging Aoi to an 18-hole match.

While Aoi finds Eve pleasant and develops a kind of infatuation on her, Eve is motivated by money and vanity. Millions of people have enjoyed watching Eve and Aoi over the previous two seasons.

The second season of Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story has not yet wrapped up Eve and Aoi’s romance.

This sports anime’s third season will continue to follow Eve and Aoi as they learn to accept their emotions and navigate a competitive environment.

It could concentrate on Eve’s history and reunite Eve and Aoi permanently. One big cliché may be Eve’s significant conflict with the Nafrece anime.

Eve, a young woman who poses as a man and works as a ringer, challenges golfers to illegal competitions in order to make money. Don’t misunderstand her; she is acting in this way to ensure the future of her new family.

Aoi Amawashi, a Japanese prodigy, confronts Eve one day as she completes one of her illegal golf games and eventually defeats her in a 1-hole battle.