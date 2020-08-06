Birds Of Prey: 9 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Harley Quinn Movie

Harley Quinn’s Transformation Took Two-And-A-Half Hours A Day

As you may think about, Margot Robbie’s transition into Harley Quinn does not occur instantaneously. It takes a workforce of proficient make-up artists to convey the character to life from the page-to-the-screen, and the method takes up an honest little bit of time. As Robbie detailed to BBC Radio 1, Birds of Prey‘s make-up course of took about two-and-a-half hours, which Robbie known as “fairly a feat” contemplating that it concerned full physique paint, pretend tattoos, the wig, the pretend, plus continuity-based blood and bruises — relying on the scene.

Whereas almost three hours is a very long time, it was reportedly condensed from the almost six-or-seven-hour course of from Suicide Squad‘s Oscar-winning make-up workforce. Hopefully, this lengthy make-up course of took even much less time when Robbie reprised her function in James Gunn’s forthcoming The Suicide Squad, which began manufacturing shortly thereafter.