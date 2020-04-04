Birds Of Prey Actually Considered Filming With A Real Hyena

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Birds of Prey did lots of issues otherwise when it got here to DC film universe movies. It is a darkish, violent story that feels way more gritty than many of the different current DC motion pictures. A part of that’s as a result of the story would not deal with superpowers or spectacle in the identical approach. As such, Birds of Prey does lots much less with digital results than lots of comedian guide motion pictures, as a substitute specializing in sensible results at any time when potential. The film even needed to keep away from creating one CGI character for the movie, which meant the manufacturing thought of filming with an precise hyena.

Early in Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn makes a brand new pal within the type of a pet hyena. Within the movie, the hyena is definitely a big canine, that’s then given the CGI remedy to show it right into a hyena on the display screen, however within the particular options connected to the brand new Birds of Prey digital launch, the filmmakers point out that, at one level, they really met with some skilled animal handlers who owned a hyena to inquire about utilizing the actual factor on the set. What they realized as a substitute, was that utilizing an actual hyena would have been terribly harmful. As Margot Robbie defined…

It was like the most important conundrum we had was how can we shoot these scenes with the hyena? And apparently, if this hyena touches something, it considers it to be his. So we’re like ‘Okay, can he sit on a sofa?’ And so they’re like, sure, however then it’s his sofa. Like, he’ll eat it. And if somebody tries to take it away from him, he’ll like, eat you.

Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan needed to make use of one thing actual on set so she might get near it, pet and scratch it, and do all of the issues that one would usually do with an in any other case regular pet, nevertheless it was fairly clear that, within the curiosity of her security, doing that with an precise hyena was not a good suggestion. As an alternative, the movie simply bought a extremely massive German Shepherd for the scenes the place Robbie wanted to work together with the animal straight. Here is a shot of Robbie with the canine that was used.