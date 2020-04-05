Birds of Prey director reacts to film’s box office performance

The director of DC Comics movie Birds of Prey has spoken out about its perceived under-performance on the international box office.

The film is a follow-up of kinds to 2016’s Suicide Squad, specializing in the character of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as she assembles a workforce of vigilantes in Gotham Metropolis to tackle the sadistic crime boss Black Masks (Ewan McGregor).

Critics praised the film for its mild tone, robust visible model and motion sequences, with RadioTimes.com calling it “a enjoyable, fast-paced and brightly-coloured romp” in our four-star evaluate.

Nevertheless, the movie was classed as a monetary disappointment, making a complete of $201 million on the box office, effectively beneath different current DC Comics movies like Shazam ($366m), Aquaman ($1.1bn) and Surprise Lady ($821 million).

Director Cathy Yan has given her tackle the film’s box office in a brand new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, hitting again in opposition to the notion that audiences weren’t “prepared” for a female-led blockbuster.

“I do know that the studio had actually excessive expectations for the film — as all of us did. There have been additionally undue expectations on a female-led film, and what I used to be most upset in was this concept that maybe it proved that we weren’t prepared for this but,” Yan stated.

“That was an additional burden that, as a woman-of-colour director, I already had on me anyway. So, sure, I feel there have been actually other ways you could possibly interpret the success or lack of success of the film, and everybody has a proper to do this. However, I undoubtedly do really feel that everybody was fairly fast to bounce on a sure angle.”

Birds of Prey will likely be launched as a web based buy sooner than deliberate on 27th April, as many individuals are caught at house on the lookout for leisure choices.

Harley Quinn will return to the massive display screen subsequent 12 months in The Suicide Squad, a brand new tackle the prison workforce from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.