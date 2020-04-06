Birds of Prey Director Wants To Add A Fan-Favorite Character To The Sequel

Go away a Remark
The DC live-action universe is an ever altering place, with Warner Bros. consistently adjusting its plans primarily based on how every new film performs. The DCEU just lately broke new floor with Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, as a female-led R-rated romp by means of the title character’s thoughts. The film was a essential success, though it did not make as a lot cash as different installments within the DCEU. However Yan nonetheless has hopes for a future, and is aware of a fan favourite character she’d prefer to introduce.
Birds of Prey introduced a ton of new characters to the DCEU, serving to to populate Gotham Metropolis with some excessive femme fatales. Harley Quinn was given a bunch of feminine associates by means of the blockbuster, as she teamed up with the likes of Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. However there’s one other Batman rogue that Cathy Yan desires to usher in a possible sequel: Poison Ivy. Because the filmmaker just lately mentioned:
I’d like to see Poison Ivy and I will surely like to see the connection between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.
Do you hear that? It is the sound of numerous DC followers cheering. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have an iconic relationship within the comics, and it seems to be like Cathy Yan would like to see that dynamic performed out by means of a Bids of Prey sequel. Let’s simply hope that turns into a actuality someday sooner or later.
Cathy Yan’s feedback to The Wrap are positive to make hardcore comedian followers very completely happy. Harley Quinn first debuted within the beloved 90s basic Batman: The Animated Collection. The character shortly turned a fan favourite, and was introduced into the comedian books and video video games. Her friendship with Poison Ivy started in that very same cartoon, and was enormously expanded on the web page.
That is little doubt why Cathy Yan selected Ivy because the character she’d most prefer to introduce in a doable Birds of Prey sequel. The first film paired Margot Robbie’s character with principally heroes, so it could be thrilling to see her with one other villain on the second go round. And contemplating how difficult Ivy and Harley’s dynamic within the comics is, there is a ton of narrative threads to drag from.
Along with being associates, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn have additionally had a romantic connection within the Batman comics. Harley’s sexuality was hinted at within the first Birds of Prey film when referencing her previous relationships, in order that side of the character is already canon throughout the DCEU. All we want is the plant powered villain to make her debut.
Cathy Yan is not the one Birds of Prey honcho hoping to see Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn’s relationship performed out onscreen. Margot Robbie herself expressed curiosity in bringing Ivy to the DCEU. Though whether or not that occurs in Birds of Prey‘s sequel or a Gotham Metropolis Sirens film stays to be seen.
Birds of Prey is at present obtainable on video on demand now, and can hit DVD and Blu-ray on Might 19th.
