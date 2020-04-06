Birds of Prey Director Wants To Add A Fan-Favorite Character To The Sequel

The DC live-action universe is an ever altering place, with Warner Bros. consistently adjusting its plans primarily based on how every new film performs. The DCEU just lately broke new floor with Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, as a female-led R-rated romp by means of the title character’s thoughts. The film was a essential success, though it did not make as a lot cash as different installments within the DCEU. However Yan nonetheless has hopes for a future, and is aware of a fan favourite character she’d prefer to introduce.