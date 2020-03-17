Birds Of Prey Is Hitting Homes Early Too, So Make Some Egg Sandwiches

It has clearly been a really eventful few days on the planet information cycle. Issues over COVID-19 have put folks into self-quarantine, ensuing within the leisure trade coming to a screeching halt. Loads of studios have pushed again their upcoming blockbusters from months to a yr, whereas units and theaters are being shut down indefinitely. However with audiences spending extra time at dwelling, Common has opted to make its new releases out there On Demand early. And now it appears like Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey goes to comply with go well with, and be out there to observe from the consolation of your own home.