Birds Of Prey Nearly Gave Harley Quinn A Wild NSFW Weapon

The DC live-action universe has had an fascinating run in theaters, and continues to shock the moviegoing public. Following Zack Snyder’s tenure because the architect of the DCEU, Warner Bros. has allowed administrators to take extra possession over tasks like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey. The latter blockbuster was directed by Cathy Yan, and was an R-rated romp via the Harley Quinn’s twisted psyche. One spotlight of the film noticed Harley breaking into the Gotham Metropolis Police Division with some non-lethal projectiles, though it appears like she may have had a NSFW weapon throughout that sequence.