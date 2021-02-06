‘Birds of Prey’s’ Cathy Yan to Direct Sci-Fi Comedy ‘The Freshening’

Cathy Yan, contemporary off her success with “Birds of Prey,” will write and direct “The Freshening,” an adaptation of Rachel Khong’s quick story. FilmNation, the corporate behind “Promising Younger Lady” and “Arrival,” acquired rights to the story and can again the function.

Right here’s the official description: “Khong’s quick story is about in a close to future the place tensions over race and gender have reached a violent excessive, the U.S. authorities institutes a public well being initiative often called ‘The Freshening’: each American receives an injection, after which everybody solely sees others as the identical race and gender as themselves. However when a road drug hits the scene, promising an opportunity to see the world because it actually is, will she select to disrupt this ‘freshened’ world?”

FilmNation Leisure, which can finance and deal with worldwide gross sales, will produce with Ali Wong, Hyperobject Industries/Gary Sanchez Productions, and Rewild.

“Once we learn ’The Freshening’ we have been blown away by this well timed and provocative story. Creating this movie with Cathy and all of our improbable companions goes to be a one-of-a-kind expertise in filmmaking,” stated FilmNation Leisure’s President, Movie & Tv Manufacturing Ben Browning and SVP of Manufacturing Ashley Fox.

As well as to guiding the DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey” to the display, Yan directed “Useless Pigs,” which received a particular jury prize for ensemble appearing on the 2018 Sundance Movie Pageant. Yan operates a manufacturing banner, Rewild, together with her producing companion, Ash Sarohia.

“’The Freshening’ is precisely the sort of daring and well timed movie that excites me as a author and director, and that Ash and I began Rewild to produce,” stated Yan. “I’m delighted to get to work with like-minded collaborators Ali Wong, Hyperobject and FilmNation to deliver this daring and impactful story to the display.””

“I used to be so haunted by Rachel Khong’s compelling and excessive idea story after I learn it,” stated Wong. “‘The Freshening’ is not like something I’ve ever labored on and I’m thrilled to develop it into a movie with everybody concerned. From the start, it was my dream for Cathy Yan to write and direct this mission and I’m so extremely grateful it got here true.”

“We fell in love with Cathy once we met her and we’re thrilled she’s bringing her singular perspective to this wild, genre-bending materials,” stated Hyperobject Industries’ Betsy Koch.

FilmNation has been prolific of late, producing “Promising Younger Lady,” which has generated Oscar buzz, in addition to “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” and “The Nest” with Jude Regulation and Carrie Coon. The corporate can be backing the upcoming spy thriller “The Courier” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which Lionsgate and Roadside will launch subsequent month.

The deal was negotiated with UTA on behalf of FilmNation Leisure by Sarah Vacchiano. Yan, Sarohia and Rewild are repped by CAA, ID, and Craig Jacobson of HJTH. Khong is repped by Jason Richman at UTA and Marya Spence at Janklow & Nesbit.