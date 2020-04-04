Birds Of Prey’s Director Was Not Happy The Movie Was Called A Flop So Early

I do know that the studio had actually excessive expectations for the film — as all of us did. There have been additionally undo expectations on a female-led film, and what I used to be most dissatisfied in was this concept that maybe it proved that we weren’t prepared for this but. That was an additional burden that, as a woman-of-color director, I already had on me anyway. So, sure, I feel there have been definitely alternative ways you would interpret the success or lack of success of the film, and everybody has a proper to try this. However, I undoubtedly do really feel that everybody was fairly fast to leap on a sure angle.