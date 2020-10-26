“Birthcare Heart” Cast Talk About Why They Chose The Drama, Working With One One other, And More

The solid and director of tvN’s “Birthcare Heart” spoke concerning the upcoming drama, their chemistry, and extra!

On October 26, tvN held an internet press convention for his or her upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Birthcare Heart” with director Park Soo Received and actors Uhm Ji Received, Park Ha Solar, Jang Hye Jin, and Yoon Park.

“Birthcare Heart” is an eight-part noir sequence following Hyun Jin (Uhm Ji Received) as she adapts to life as a brand new mother. Though she is the youngest government at her firm, she is the oldest mother on the postpartum care heart the place she’s staying. She went via a tough time giving beginning and should now develop into her new function as a mother whereas interacting with the man moms on the heart.

Director Park Soo Received commented, “‘Birthcare Heart’ is a drama many can relate to, as a profitable careerwoman who’s the youngest government at her firm falls right into a psychological rut in a single day after changing into a mom and having to stay every day along with her new child. It captures the expansion of a brand new mom and it’s additionally a therapeutic drama as she is going to develop into pals with the opposite moms who all consolation each other. This drama received’t simply be enjoyable since you’ve skilled this, nor will it solely be enjoyable to those that have skilled this. I wish to introduce this as a drama that you may take pleasure in and really feel comforted by, even if you happen to haven’t skilled it.”

All of the actors revealed that they agreed to seem in “Birthcare Heart” instantly after studying the script. Park Ha Solar shared, “I actually learn the script instantly. As quickly as I learn it, I mentioned I’d do it. My character was so charming and I believed I’d remorse it if I missed out on it.” Park Ha Solar seems as Jo Eun Jung, a mom of three who has every thing, together with magnificence, childcare abilities, and the love of her husband.

Uhm Ji Received will play careerwoman Oh Hyun Jin, who has labored tirelessly towards success. She added, “As girls of related ages residing in the identical period, I consider all of us can relate and have enjoyable with this. Personally, I’ve numerous comedic moments, however there are bits of thriller and thriller in between. I actually preferred how there have been factors with a special form of edge and I picked it as a result of it advised the story of individuals residing in our society in a severe but pleasant approach.”

Jang Hye Jin performs Choi Hye Sook, the director of the birthcare heart who can also be known as the “mom” of the middle and the “president” of the newborns.

She shared an identical response as her co-stars, explaining, “Whereas studying the script, I grew to become curious about how every scene could be produced. I actually wished to see it visually. It’s been 17 and 5 years respectively since I had my first and second baby and it felt new to suppose again to these occasions. The particular place of a birthcare heart offers you stability and anxiousness on the similar time, so I believed each these points would have the ability to shine via.”

Yoon Park performs Kim Do Woon, the CEO of an app improvement start-up who is completely head over heels for his spouse Oh Hyun Jin. He added, “I actually loved the script, however I believed it’d be troublesome due to my schedule. As an alternative, I went round telling folks about it. Nonetheless, due to the consideration of the director and author, I used to be capable of be a part of.”

Relating to the solid’s chemistry, Park Ha Solar revealed, “At first, as a result of there have been so many feminine actresses, I used to be a little bit fearful there could be rigidity, however there wasn’t in any respect.” Laughing, she continued, “We met up individually exterior of labor to look at a film however ended up chatting for round 12 hours.”

Uhm Ji Received elevated curiosity by sharing, “Within the script, they discuss breastfeeding and breast ache. Seeing that, I felt fearful, apprehensive, and curious. Please stay up for how enjoyable and initially we had been capable of deal with these matters.”

Moreover, Yoon Park made everybody snigger as he commented, “I realized {that a} husband wanted to be there as if he wasn’t, and never be there as if he was.” Uhm Ji Received added, “We additionally inform the story of dads and totally different actors will seem as Yoon Park’s academics, so please stay up for that too.”

Yoon Park hilariously added, “I believe there will likely be numerous humiliating clips of me. I don’t know whether or not I filmed ‘Birthcare Heart’ or ‘Saturday Night time Reside.’”

Lastly, the director defined, “Our drama has eight components however I hope it turns into a mission that receives many requests for extension and folks ask, ‘Why are there solely eight components?’”

tvN’s “Birthcare Heart” premieres on November 2 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch a teaser for “Birthcare Heart” under!

