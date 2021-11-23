Bitcoin as the Ultimate Democratic Tool

In the wake of the 21st century, people have realized democracy is no more than a concept. The fact that individual people will make decisions, and the majority’s opinion will decide on which side to sway is now no longer practiced in reality. Right from the voting procedures to running the nation, this has been evident.

The socioeconomic condition during the Great Depression of 2008 has been a result of this. The significant disparity among various classes of society stands as a testament to this. Only the influential people in the system have a say to make decisions; the rest of the nation follows. Under such circumstances, Bitcoin came into existence.

Motive Behind Bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin in 2009. The anonymous developer wanted to look beyond the available options. They came up with Bitcoin to search for the means to bridge the gap between the rulers and the subordinates.

The Blockchain gives access to everyone in the system to have a say. The design is open. Everyone who invests in Bitcoin is part of the system. Platforms like quantum ai trading app take care of the fact that more people can participate in Bitcoin mining with ease.

Initially, people were not able to trust this program. It requires investing money in exchange for Bitcoins. It also needs enormous energy consumption to sustain the entire process. These factors made investors skeptical. Previously used to the conventional modes of saving and investing, Bitcoin was like leaping over them.

How Exactly is Bitcoin Democratic in its Design?

Every user has access to their private and public keys. The two keys work in unity to keep the system up and to run. While the private key is entirely private and unique for each user, the public key is open to all in the Blockchain. Everyone on the Blockchain authenticates every transaction before it can proceed.

The blocks contain the details of all transactions in an encrypted form. The information on the blocks is irreversible. They are all connected so that no one can alter them without affecting the other blocks on the chain. If a single person disapproves of a transaction, it will not affect the fate of the transaction. However, if the number of users disapproving a transaction is more than half, the transaction will be deemed invalid.

Giving equal weightage to every voice is how democracy works. In this case, even if it is a person less than half, the fate of the transaction is changed.

Why is Bitcoin Significant?

Bitcoin verifies the users’ identity but keeps it anonymous from the rest of the users. This verification builds credibility among Bitcoin users in the Blockchain. In countries where others cast votes against the names of people who were not even present during the election procedure, something like this is revolutionary. Identity verification is crucial for Bitcoin to function well. Since the transaction happens between strangers across the world, it is most likely for scams and thefts to take place.

Bitcoin places identity verification as to its top priority. All trading platforms that have huddled up soon after to support the Bitcoin cause ensure the same. The private keys keep the users’ currencies safe, and the public keys keep the coins under the purview of the public. The public key is instrumental in tracking the transactions of all users.

If the private key is lost, the user will be able to track their transactions using their public key. In that case, they are eligible to immediately block both their keys to prevent the thief from making any more moves.

Conclusion

Bitcoin provides a pathway with its use in Blockchain Technology to restore the ideals of democracy in a world that has lost its value. It works by it and makes its users aware of the necessity of the same.