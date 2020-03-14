General News

Bitcoin & Gold ‘Are Doing the Same Thing’ in Coronavirus Crisis: Pomp

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Cryptocurrency

Depart a remark

The Morgan Creek Digital co-founder predicts that monetary stimulus measures inside the U.S. will coincide with the Bitcoin halving to spark the following bull run



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment