Bitcoin is the official currency in the Central African Republic and this will strengthen Russia in its crusade against Europe

The Central African Republic has today approved Bitcoin as legal tender, thus being the second country to make this decision after El Salvador. The news shocks, at first, for two reasons, mainly: this it is one of the poorest (or rather, impoverished) countries in the world; and internet adoption is very low.

Remember that you need the internet to use any cryptocurrency, but in 2019, the latest data, only 4% of the inhabitants of the Central African Republic had access to the networkaccording to the WorldData website.

The conflict that this country has been experiencing for years could better explain the interest in including the bitcoin cryptocurrency as legal tender (the decision was voted unanimously by the legislators): despite the poverty in which the population is plunged, the Central African Republic is rich in diamonds, gold and uranium.

This republic is a close ally of Russia and according to the BBC, collaborates with Wagner Group mercenaries who help fight rebel forces.

The text of the new legislation covers the use of cryptocurrencies, who uses them, regulates online commerce, “smart contracts by blockchain technology” and “all electronic transactions”.

The country currently uses the CFA franc, backed by France, as currency, along with most of the former French colonies in Africa. A leading opposition figure contested the vote, saying the move was intended to undermine the use of the franc. There is a competition for influence over the resource-rich country between Russia and France. Taking power away from France’s currency could give Russia an advantage.

French analyst Thierry Vircoulon told the AFP news agency that “the context, given the systemic corruption and that its Russian partner faces international sanctionsencourages suspicion” (of using bitcoin as a double-edged sword). The country has been mired in its last civil war for 9 years and its economy is based on the export of minerals, but the money from these sales only reaches the elite from the country.

What does Russia paint here





The most recognized cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin, could help Russia in its crusade against Europe. If the Central African Republic takes the weight off the franc in the economy, it will also take it off France. Difficult here to forget that Russia, after the invasion of Ukraine, is in a conflict with the countries of Europe and the United States.

In 2017, Russia entered the fray, propping up the beleaguered government in the capital, Bangui, and giving it weapons, ammunition and military instructors. On the other side, those who fight against this government that has just adopted bitcoinThey are the rebels, who staged a coup in 2012 against the government.

In any case, there are people in the country who remember that the CFA franc is not used “for the benefit of Africa”, but of France. In several countries, calls are being made to abandon the currency by those who They consider it a relic of the colonial erawhich allows France to continue to exercise economic control.

El Salvador was the first country

El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency in September 2021, although the International Monetary Fund has said several times that this increases the risk of financial instability.

And there are those who have talked about how this cryptocurrency can be used by criminals for money laundering (something that happens often, also in Spain).