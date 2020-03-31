Bitcoin Just Surged to $6,500 After Over 10% Weekend Crash

Beforehand 20 minutes, Bitcoin has traded above $6,500, marking a quick 12% purchase from the $5,800 bottom observed on Sunday night time time (UTC).

Due to this switch, the BitMEX funding payment on the Bitcoin (XBT) contract surged by the use of 990%, consistent with info from Joe McCann, a cryptocurrency vendor and AI/cloud specialist at Microsoft. In keeping with him, this means “bulls [are] getting levered up proper right here,” most likely setting the diploma for a protracted squeeze in the future.

Analysts are these days divided over what this means for the cryptocurrency; merely 24 hours previously, many had been charting a switch to the low-$5,000s, citing the reality that it slipped beneath numerous helps as if it used to be a scorching knife going through butter.

In keeping with excellent crypto vendor Flood, who referred to as the brand new switch from $6,800 $6,200, Bitcoin is extra doubtless to retest $eight,000 inside the shut to long run.

We shorted, now we prolonged to 8k p.c.twitter.com/zmYQm2psQZ

— Flood [BitMEX] (@ThinkingUSD) March 28, 2020

