Bitcoin Rips to $6,750 In Move Reminiscent of Last Year’s 25% April Fool’s Rally

April 2, 2020
Since NewsBTC’s remaining market substitute, Bitcoin has persevered to tear higher, these days hitting $6,750. With this, the cryptocurrency is up nearly 9% from the day-to-day lows spherical $6,200, and up over 16% from the weekend lows at $5,800.

Even when now not on the an identical magnitude, many have likened Bitcoin’s contemporary worth movement to the 25% surge observed on April Fool’s and April second remaining yr, which was as soon as a switch that kickstarted a rally from the $4,000s to $14,000 by way of mid-June.
Analysts take into account that the cryptocurrency could proceed higher.
May Bitcoin Proceed Even Higher?
Excellent cryptocurrency seller Flood, who referred to as Bitcoin’s weekend switch beneath $6,200, these days wrote that the cryptocurrency subsequent’s forestall is most probably $eight,000. His charts show $eight,000 as a key resistance and $7,000 to $eight,000 as no man’s land from a amount profile standpoint.

Subsequent forestall 8k https://t.co/oXjwAaSYxh
— Flood [BitMEX] (@ThinkingUSD) April 1, 2020

Moreover, consistent with Bloomberg, the brand new worth movement has allowed a key buy signal to look: the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (an index of the very best digital belongings that comes with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and EOS) these days revealed a purchase order signal, consistent with a sample indicator, the GTI Vera Convergence Divergence Indicator
A purchase order signal was as soon as remaining observed early on in January, when Bitcoin was as soon as shopping for and promoting throughout the mid-$7,000s. And a promote signal was as soon as observed shut to the highest of February, when BTC was as soon as shopping for and promoting throughout the mid-$9,000s earlier to the infamous March 12th capitulation, which has since been dubbed “Black Thursday.”
