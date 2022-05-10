Bitcoin sinks and peers into the abyss of $30,000 valuation: why it has lost more than half its price in half a year

At the end of last February, the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine aggravated the rate of decline of a Bitcoin that had already been in decline for three months.From its peak at $68,990 (November 2021)the entry of the first Russian troops from Luganks and Donetsk coincided with their descent from the quintessential cryptocurrency under $35,000 (just over half that price). And then we warned:

“If the military clashes in the area are prolonged, it is not ruled out that the psychological barrier of $30,000 may be overcome (below).”

It hasn’t gotten to that point yet.. But, at the time of this writing, his valuation is exactly $31,004 (after closing $3,020 above that figure yesterday). A new fall prompted by the nasdaq crash last thursday (the worst drop in a single day since 2020)…





…which in turn was a consequence of a decision made the day before by the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates half a point, an anti-inflation measure that the ‘Fed’ had not taken in the last 22 years. And there is already talk of a new rate hike (from the current 0.5% to 0.75%) that would make it even less attractive to invest in riskier assets.

The upward change in interest rates did not only cause Bitcoin to fall: the big Silicon Valleys (Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet or Meta are not having a good day on the Stock Market either)

It is becoming increasingly clear that, despite the particularity of cryptocurrencies as a financial product, its progressive integration into global finance (from Tesla’s large investment in bitcoin to its adoption as legal tender in several countries) means that, more and more, its growth is conditioned by major economic trendss.

Vijay Ayyar, vice president of crypto exchange Luno, predicts that if Bitcoin were to drop below $30,000, could collapse at $25,000 before “a further significant move” to the upside could take place.

other cryptocurrencies

It is also influencing the valuation of Bitcoin the recent destabilization of a ‘stablecoin’. Yes, you read it right. It turns out that this weekend, the ‘crypto’ TerraUSD —designed in order to peg its value to the US dollar— lost said parity for a few hours, which has triggered fears that the entity behind TerraUSD, the Luna Foundation Guard, may start selling the large bitcoin reserves you own in order to prop up your own cryptocurrency.

And from those that make Bitcoin fall to those that fall behind Bitcoin: the break in its valuation has been followed since yesterday by similar movements by ‘crypto’ like Ether (-8.7%) or Cardano (-10%).

Imagen | Marco Verch (CC-BY 20)