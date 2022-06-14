Bitcoin’s umpteenth fall: at its lowest value for a year and a half, and about to break (below) the $20,000 barrier

There are some headlines that, when reading them, place us in a kind of ‘groundhog day’. And, lately, “bitcoin falls to its lowest level in the last X months” is one of the most recurring examples of this. Today we have to replace that X with an ’18’, after his umpteenth collapse in recent weeks, which places the most popular cryptocurrency at $23,981, 12% below its price in December 2020 (a 65% drop from its all-time high in November 2021).

Last week, Nasdaq tech stocks fell sharply (the worst single-day since 2020), and —as is becoming more and more common— bitcoin prices fell next. Many of those who saw bitcoin as an alternative to the financial system found that at this point it is closely linked to the swings of the stock markets.

The international situation does not help either. When the clashes between Russia and Ukraine began, we said that if they were prolonged, it was not “disposable that the psychological barrier of 30,000 dollars could be overcome (below).” The clashes have indeed dragged on, and now the psychological barrier to beat is that of $20,000:





Altcoins are not an ‘alt’: they are behind bitcoin

And as almost always when bitcoin sinks, the ‘altcoins’ are behind it: According to CoinGecko, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, which was over $3 trillion in November, stood at just $1.02 trillion as of 5am New York time Monday.

Thus, the main alternative to bitcoin, ethereum, fell almost 20%, and litecoin and bitcoin cash fell more than 15% each. Total, $200 billion erased from the cryptocurrency market in just one weekend.

watch out for Celsius

Meanwhile, the victims are beginning to appear: the cryptocurrency loan company Celsius has announced that Starting today, it pauses the option of transfers and withdrawals for its 1.7 million users.. The company advertised returns of up to 18% for depositing its ‘cryptos’ on the platform, which was then lent to other entities and the profits shared with users.

However, the company’s dollar assets fell by more than 50% between October and May, and the latest sales frenzy has done nothing but further reduce that figure and cause fears of contagion in the cryptocurrency sector. CEL, Celsius’s own cryptocurrency, is down more than 50% since yesterday alone.