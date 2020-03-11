Bitmoji releases helpful (and cute!) coronavirus PSA stickers

U.S. public properly being officers could be talking less than clearly about what to do to cease the unfold of coronavirus. Nevertheless a minimal of Snap’s Bitmojis are proper right here to proportion the good phrase on proper pandemic hygiene!

Nicely being-themed stickers seemed inside the Bitmoji keyboard of trendy photos this week merely as U.S. coronavirus situations topped 1,000. Alongside the usual Bitmoji stickers with phrases like “current mood” and “hump day,” there are literally stickers cheerily advising the reader to “Wash your palms!” “Hold home in case you’re feeling unwell” and, crucially, “Don’t contact your face!”

All good advice! (And h/t to journalist/Twitter shopper @MargeInCharge for recognizing the lil’ guys). Be taught further…

