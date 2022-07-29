Bittersweet debut in Liga MX: with assistance from Dani Alves, Pumas saved the tie against Mazatlán

The most winning player in the history of soccer was presented in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Reuters)

At 39 years old and generating much expectation, Dani Alves debuted this Wednesday night with the UNAM Cougars when facing Mazatlan FCin the match corresponding to day 5 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX.

After 66 days since his last game as a player for Barcelona FC, from Spain, Alves began a new adventure in search of one of the 26 places of the favorite selection of Brazil for the World Cup Qatar 2022which will take place next November.

With the dorsal 33 and before an entrance of more than 35 thousand attendees in the stadium University Olympicthe Brazilian jumped onto the field as steering wheel and not in the lateral position, as some analysts thought.

His first minutes were a real party in the stands, because every time he touched the ball the university fans cheered him on. “Olé, olé, olé, oleeé… Daniii, Daniii!”, he rumbled in the stands.

Dani Alves drives the ball during his debut match (Photo: Reuters)

Even, as a good Brazilian, in the first 45 minutes Alves made eye-catching plays, first-intention passes, walls and other combinations with the Argentine striker Eduardo “Toto” Salviowho was his greatest accomplice.

Already in the second half, although the former Blaugrana he looked at times out of rhythm –normal condition due to his recent arrival in Mexico and little training–, opened spaces for constant arrivals, but neither John Ignatius Dinenno nor Gustavo del Prete had clarity in front of the goal guarded by Nicolás Vikonis.

Mazatlan, on the other hand, based on counterblows began to alert the auriazul squad. It was at minute 74 when the midfielder Eduard Alexander Bello He made it 1-0 with a header in which he took advantage of Alves’ shortcomings on the mark.

But it was the only clear option that the slugger had and that was enough to make the Pumas suffer.

Despite the disadvantage, the Pumas fans never stopped cheering and were rewarded at minute 89, when a dubious corner kick who earned his new star. The captain appeared Nicolas Freire who took advantage of his height to finish off with a cross header and into the back of the net.

In the end, the tie left a sweet and sour taste to the University club, because of the five games of the Apertura 2022, it has tied four and won one, so still undefeatedthe only one in the tournament.

“It couldn’t have been the victory, but to begin with it’s not bad, I barely got there and I already had to play the 90 minutes”

“I will be feeling the championship, the teammates and then feeling the opponents to see what the championship is like and little by little one adapts, getting to know the teammates that I have by my side”said the Brazilian in an interview.

Alves assured that Pumas is a team with personality that will climb the rungs in the competition as the days go by.

“There are many things to do, the team has personality, a lot of desire and with that desire we will surely climb positions”

Now, next Sunday, July 31, Pumas will have a new opportunity when they face the Monterey stripes.

