Bivol’s message after defeating Canelo Álvarez: “I don’t feel like a king”

Bivol sent a message to Canelo Álvarez after defeating him (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

Saul Canelo Álvarez He failed to become champion of the light heavyweight because he succumbed to the Russian Dmitry Bivol; after 12 rounds, the wining record in a row Canelo ended because the judges gave Bivol the victory with the cards 115 – 113 and thus they ended the legacy of the one who was considered the best pound for pound.

The victory put Bivol in the spotlight of world boxing because after beating the Canelodifferent sports analysts considered that would start the projection of a new monarch at 175 pounds and that it would also threaten Alvarez’s legacy in the super middleweights he has built in recent years.

Given this remark, Bivol sent a message to his adversary; Despite the fact that different experts and fans of the discipline of fists and gloves described him as the new “king” of boxing, the Russian boxer denied this description and was respectful of what Saúl has achieved from his category.

Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light heavyweight championship (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

During the press conference at the end of the fight, Dmitry Bivol pointed out that he only defended his championship title of the World Boxing Association (WITH) and was not considered “the king”. He limited himself to saying that he only protected and fought for what belongs to him. He stressed that he was better throughout the fight, but he did not want to magnify his figure for having defeated the Canelo.

“I only defeated a rival who wanted my belt, I don’t feel like a king, I was just better tonight,” he said.

And it is that part of the expectation that was generated from the combat is that the Russian boxer kept a low profile and he did not issue any challenges or taunts to Álvarez prior to the fight, like some of Álvarez’s past rivals. Everything he had to prove he did above the ring.

Bivol considered that the 175 pounds for the Mexican were complicated (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

In an analysis of what was presented by the Canelo, Bivol considered that the 175 pounds for the Mexican was complicatedso he took advantage of his fatigue and landed most of the punches.

“I was focused, he threw powerful shots and he got tired. Canelo He is a great boxer, but I hit him well on the counterattack, that was the key”.

Regarding the reception and show put on by Canelo Álvarez before entering the ringBivol did not express any reproach because he considered that boxing fans love the man from Jalisco for what he achieved in 2021 after unifying 168 pounds, so he did not feel any kind of intimidation in this regard. He described it this way:

“I know people love Caneloa champion in four divisions. Of course the people were on his side, but for me there was no problem with that, “he analyzed.

Canelo would consider a rematch against Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

It should be noted that although Santos Saúl was defeated by Bivol, the difference in the cards was minimal because the Russian boxer was given the victory by only two points. Thus, the Mexican considered that he can ask Bivol for a rematch in the future and try again to consecrate himself as champion at 175 pounds.

At the end of the fight, Saúl recognized his opponent’s work in the ring and after accepting that Bivol was a good fighter, he was asked if he wanted to do the fight again considering that there was still a pending, to which Álvarez said: “Of course it does, it doesn’t stay that way”.

The leader of Canelo Team He recorded his second defeat throughout his professional career, so he would look for a second match against the Russian in the future.

KEEP READING:

Chivas thrashed Pumas and defined the quarterfinals of Liga MX

The memes left by the defeat of Canelo Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol

“He lost quite easily”: boxers, soccer players and journalists reacted to Canelo’s defeat