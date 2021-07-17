Biz Markie, Identified For Rap Music ‘Simply A Buddy’, Dies At The Age Of 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop vintage identified for his beatboxing abilities, turntable mastery and the 1989 vintage “Only a Buddy,” has passed on to the great beyond. He was once 57.



Markie’s consultant, Jenni Izumi, stated the rapper DJ passed on to the great beyond peacefully on Friday evening together with his spouse via his facet. The reason for loss of life has no longer been launched.

“We’re thankful for the numerous calls and prayers of fortify we have now gained all the way through this hard time,” Izumi stated in a commentary. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will likely be ceaselessly celebrated via his trade friends and his loved lovers whose lives he has been in a position to the touch thru song for greater than 35 years. He leaves in the back of a spouse, many members of the family and shut pals who will leave out his energetic character, consistent jokes and widespread chatter.”

Markie, whose delivery title was once Marcel Theo Corridor, was identified throughout the rap style because the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” because of light-hearted lyrics and funny nature. He made song with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy excursion and was once a widespread DJ for numerous star-studded occasions.

The New Yorker’s song profession started in 1985 as a beatboxer for the Juice Staff, a rap collective the place he helped Large Daddy Kane. 3 years later, he launched his debut album ‘Goin’ Off’, that includes the underground hits ‘Vapors’ and ‘Pickin’ Boogers’.

Markie broke into mainstream song together with his platinum-selling track “Only a Buddy,” the lead unmarried from his 2d album, “The Biz By no means Sleeps.” The friendzone anthem cracked Rolling Stone’s 100 Biggest Pop Songs and made VH1’s record of the 100 Biggest Hip-Hop Songs of All Time.

Markie, who launched a complete of 5 studio albums, constantly booked greater than 175 presentations a yr, in line with the rapper’s web page. He has seemed in tv presentations, together with “In Residing Colour” and the 2002 movie “Males in Black II,” by which he performed an alien parody of himself within the movie starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Markie additionally realized the process of beatboxing on an episode of the kids’s display “Yo Gabba Gabba!”

