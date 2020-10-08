Bizarre statement of Tripura CM – put a picture of Vivekananda in homes, BJP will rule for 30-35 years

Tripura CM: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is often in the discussion due to his peculiar statements, has now once again made a peculiar statement. He has said that if Swami Vivekananda’s picture is put on the doors of 80 percent of the houses of the state with his messages, then the BJP government will remain in power in the state for the next 30-35 years. She said these things in a program organized by BJP Mahila Morcha in Agartala on Wednesday. Also Read – Tripura Panchayat by-election: BJP won 96% of the seats unopposed

According to Hindustan Times, Chief Minister Deb said, “I have seen in my village that communist leaders have put pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Jedong in their drawing room. His pictures are placed where we hang pictures of our gods. ” Also Read – Swami Vivekananda: It was written in the horoscope to become a monk, told the world – what is India

He said, “Have we hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda in our homes in the last two and a half years? If 80 percent of the houses in Tripura had pictures of Vivekananda, then this government would last for 30-35 years. ” Also Read – Aishwarya Rai is beautiful, Diana Hayden is not Indian beauty: Biplab Deb

Chief Minister Deb said, “Swami Vivekananda had said that one should talk less and concentrate on work while remaining silent. If we talk too much then our energy will be wasted. In such a situation, we should not waste our energy. “

During this, she appealed to the Mahila Morcha activists to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda in every house of the state and install them at the door of the houses.

Chief Minister Deb said that the BJP and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) government have increased social pension, salaries of government employees, monthly allowances of gram panchayat heads and the amount for the welfare of the public.

Apart from this, funds have been allocated for e-public distribution system, Ayushman Tripura health scheme, MLA fund relief scheme etc. He also appealed to the workers to keep abreast of all the functions of the government and make people aware.

Chief Minister Deb said that there is a lot of difference between speaking and doing. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had pledged to introduce a three-tier panchayat system, but its results began to appear during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Similarly, after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give a fund of 80 lakh rupees directly to the gram panchayats. He has implemented Gandhiji’s village Swaraj.

Please tell that in August, Chief Minister Deb also distributed books related to Swami Vivekananda to mentally strengthen and motivate the corona patients. He had said that reading them will give courage to fight Corona.