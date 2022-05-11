“Bizum is no longer going to be free”: the company jokes with a hoax that circulates on social networks and WhatsApp

Hoaxes are our daily bread, and with things that negatively affect us, such as WhatsApp or Bizum becoming paid, even more so. You just have to remember the mythical email chains to ask Andy and John not to close MSN Messenger. Today, Bizum, the company and payment platform of many Spanish banks, has been involved in a new hoax that suggests that it will be paid.

The message, which seems to have been born in the account of @Joseju, is what we will see next. More than a hoax we can even talk about a joke, because Joseju is a well-known youtuber who does not fit the profile of the type of user or account that starts these hoaxes.

BIZUM IS NO LONGER GOING TO BE FREE⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ According to the CEO of BIZUM as of 05/16/2022, BIZUM will charge a monthly fee of $10 to all users. But there is a way to get around the fee. Send this chain to all your contacts and you will be exempt from payment.

Many users have copied the message and sent it under their account, such as we can see in the searchto the point that Bizum has become a trend on Twitter, both because of the messages commenting on the case and because of what they trace.

Bizum, the company, jokes with this

Bizum has a community manager who likes it, and they quickly wanted to join the hoax in their own way, making a joke that follows the misinformation game a bit.

If you write Bizum three times, and send it to all the contacts in your address book, you are even exempt from the Bizum you owe. https://t.co/2gPTUvuAlF — Bizum (@Bizum_ES) May 10, 2022

Playing on the comment above, which they even quote, now they “call” their followers to write Bizum three times and send it to all contacts of the agenda. By doing that, “you are exempt from all the Bizum that you owe”.

The ghost of Andy and John will always haunt us, especially if we don’t resend a message or email 30 times.

The truth is that, beyond hoaxes and jokes, the issue of whether Bizum will no longer be free is interesting, and the company’s financing model has always been questioned by actors who do not see where the benefit lies . But there are many experts who see viability in the present and in the future.

In 2020, Fernando Rodríguez, its director of Business Development, said that the priority objective of the company was never to obtain huge profits. In this sense, the strategy would fit, as Fernando Rivero, CEO of Ditrendia, recalled, with banks making Bizum profitable through the use of “rates supported by businesses that use it and a constellation of new premium services such as deferred payment, the scheduling of periodic transfers and, as soon as full interoperability is resolved between Bizum and its counterparts in other European countries such as Lydia in France or Neteller in the United Kingdom, international transfers “.

As of today, Bizum has just reached 20 million users and 1,000 million operations. With all of them, 50,558 million euros have been paid and sent. Without having announced how it is going to be a profitable business for the banks, what is clear is that we are facing an unparalleled success. One that was not always given by the actors who were already with a market, as telemarketers well know with Joyn versus WhatsApp.