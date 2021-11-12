Bizum will not be to be had to Bankia customers from these days: that is what they have got to do in an effort to use it once more

As we had been ready to announce a couple of days in the past, Bankia customers are one step clear of finishing their migration to CaixaBank after greater than a yr of the announcement in their merger. Because of this the contracts on your playing cards will now pass to the patron finance subsidiary of the Valencia-based banking basis, which results in a metamorphosis in stipulations.

Customers will have to now use the CaixaBank app, which would be the just one with which they will have to perform as soon as the merger is finished they usually serve as as a unmarried financial institution. Because of this migration, services and products akin to Bizum will forestall running for a couple of days, ranging from these days.

When will the carrier resume?

CaixaBank and Bankia have alerted their shoppers that As of these days, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time, the Bizum carrier will forestall runningSubsequently, Bankia customers will be unable to ship or obtain cash thru this instrument. Bankia customers will have the ability to use Bizum once more from the Caixabank Now utility as of November 14. Then again, CaixaBank is not going to perform in most cases till Monday, November 15.

The quick fee carrier is not going to paintings for Bankia customers both and virtual banking will handiest serve to make inquiries all the way through that duration. Then again, customers will have the ability to make standard transfers with out issues. To streamline the method, the advice for Bankia customers is to obtain the CaixaBank Now app any longer, an utility that they are going to have to make use of any longer to regulate their funds. It’s going to even be really useful to make use of CaixaBank Signal to signal operations that require it.

How one can get right of entry to CaixaBank Now

To get right of entry to CaixaBank Now, Bankia customers will have the ability to input the applying with the similar credentials that they used of their virtual banking, this is, with the DNI with out letter as username, and with the similar password that they accessed from Bankia. It’s going to even be vital to turn on notifications for on-line purchases.

All through this procedure, Bankia customers will have the ability to use their playing cards with out issues, along with additionally having the ability to withdraw money. Then again, the account steadiness is probably not up to date till the services and products are working in most cases.

It is usually recalled that the IBAN of the accounts for Bankia customers might be changed to conform to CaixaBank. Nonetheless, the previous IBAN will paintings in the similar means, since it is going to redirect to the brand new quantity.

After the technological integration of the banks, Customers will have the ability to proceed the use of their Bankia playing cards at CaixaBank ATMs till their expiration, at which era they are going to get replaced through playing cards from this financial institution.

