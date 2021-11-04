Bizum will probably be briefly inoperative for Bankia customers: the ultimate section of its merger with CaixaBank starts

After the merger of CaixaBank and Bankia a couple of months in the past, there are nonetheless some pending problems, together with positive integrations of the banks themselves. In truth, nowadays there are two other cellular packages for every financial institution, one thing that may stop to be the case as of November 12. Some of the services and products of those packages that may prevent running for a couple of days in Bankia is Bizum.

Because of the merger of each banks, Bankia customers must get started the use of CaixaBank services and products. On this case, it is going to be the CaixaBank Now app that all of your shoppers must hang to. After that day, customers can proceed to make use of their accounts and playing cards generally, however services and products equivalent to Bizum will prevent running for a couple of days.

With out Bizum till November 14

In order that, from 3:00 p.m. on November 12 to November 14, Bankia customers won’t be able to get admission to Bizum services and products. This implies that they are going to now not have the ability to ship and obtain cash thru their cellular units. The day earlier than, on November 11, the carrier will probably be suspended for customers they usually should check in their line once more in Bizum thru CaixaBank Now as soon as the carrier is reactivated.

Unification of ATMs and adjustments within the contract

Cashiers can be unified from that day on, so customers can move to both of each entities. The merger additionally includes a metamorphosis within the IBAN numbering of the customers’ accounts, even though it is going to be imaginable to perform generally on this sense, because the operations that use the former numbering will probably be mechanically redirected to the brand new one.

November 12 additionally Bankia person card contracts will trade, now changing into a part of CaixaBank’s shopper finance and method of fee subsidiary. This will likely result in a metamorphosis in prerequisites. On this means, shoppers of Bankia’s ‘For being you’ program will probably be transferred to CaixaBank’s ‘Day to Day’ program, which might result in an building up in commissions.

