BJ Novak Anthology Series Gets Greenlight at FX – Variety

BJ Novak has landed a collection order at FX for his half-hour anthology collection that was first introduced final 12 months, Variety has discovered.

“Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the phrases in each press launch, and I can’t consider how a lot I really imply them,” Novak stated. “That is my dream present, and FX is the dream place to make it. Once I introduced it to FX, I questioned if it went too far, and so they advised me, you may go additional. I can’t wait to get began.”

The untitled collection is described as utilizing the problems of our occasions as a leaping off level to inform character-driven tales in regards to the world we stay in right this moment. The choose up comes after the present filmed its first two episodes. Every episode will characteristic a distinct forged. Episode one stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Brendan Francis Scannell, amongst others. The second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges, and extra.

Novak wrote and directed the primary two episodes and serves as govt producer. FX Productions will produce.

“Now we have been admirers of B.J. Novak for a very long time,” stated Nick Grad, president of unique programming at FX Leisure. “We beloved his artistic twist on the anthology format, and he delivered on two phenomenal episodes. We’re trying ahead to going into manufacturing on the remainder of the season and supporting BJ’s bold imaginative and prescient for this venture.

Novak is greatest identified for his work on “The Workplace,” on which he served as a author, director, and in varied producer roles along with showing onscreen as Ryan Howard. He additionally served as an govt producer, director, and author on “The Mindy Mission,” on which he additionally appeared as Jamie. Novak’s different onscreen credit embody exhibits like “The Newsroom,” “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “Neighborhood” in addition to movies like “Inglorious Basterds,” “Reign Over Me,” and “The Wonderful Spider-Man 2.”

He’s repped by CAA, Value Administration, and Ziffren Brittenham.