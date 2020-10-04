BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathi passed away, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pradeep Maharathy died in a private hospital on Sunday morning. He was 65. Maharathi, a seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district, is survived by wife Pratibha, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pallavi. The maharathi was found infected with Kovid-19 on 14 September. He was discharged from the hospital after recovering, but was later admitted to the hospital after his condition became critical. He was on ventilator since Friday. Also Read – BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty to divorce actress Varsha Priyadarshani, make these serious allegations …

Maharathi started her career as a student leader of SCS College, Puri. He joined the Janata Dal in 1985 and was elected to the assembly from Pipili constituency. He was arrested during the Emergency under MISA (Internal Security System Act). The Maharathi also won the election several times from Pipili. He joined BJD in 2000. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: This decision was taken in view of the concern of schools, colleges, parents and students in this state till Durga Puja holidays.

He was inducted into the Naveen Patnaik cabinet in 2011 and held the portfolios of Agriculture, Fisheries, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water. During his tenure as Agriculture Minister, Odisha received Krishi Karman Award for four consecutive years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharathi and described him as a ‘loyal’ leader of BJD and an old ally of Biju Patnaik. Also Read – Domestic violence is increasing in the midst of lockdown, so Naveen Patnaik issued this order …

CM Patnaik expresses deep grief at the passing away of veteran leader, ex-minister & BJD MLA from Pipili, Pradeep Maharathy (file pic). CM conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved family & people of Pipili. His mortal remains will be cremated with full state honors: Odisha CMO pic.twitter.com/OypvtpMyBZ – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Patnaik said in a condolence message, “He was a true leader of the people. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Pipili. ”He said that the body of the Maharathi would be cremated with full state honors. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and several ministers of the state expressed their condolences on the death of the Maharathi. The governor said, “Maharathi was a popular leader and a capable legislator. His untimely demise has caused a huge loss to politics.