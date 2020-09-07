BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty to divorce actress Varsha Priyadarshani

Odia film actor and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty (Divorce Petition) has filed a divorce petition against actress and wife Varsha Priyadarshini. Anubhav had filed this application in a Delhi court in July this year, although the matter came to light on Sunday. Significantly, the information of discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to light after the actress filed a domestic violence petition against her husband and actor on September 7 in a local court in Cuttack. Also Read – Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed nomination for the post of President

At the same time, Anubhav has said in a statement to the press, 'I have deeply loved Varsha and married her. I respect Varsha very much as a successful woman. My marriage has been going through a bad situation for a long time. I have tried my best to reason, explain, understand and improve at my level. Unfortunately things did not go as expected. '

He further said, "Therefore the best way is to get away from amicable ways. I and my family tried my best to break up with mutual consent, since we were concerned about each other's social image and reputation. "The two got married in February 2014.

In his petition, Anubhav alleged that his wife was not allowing sexual relations and natural marital life, and was disappointed after serious efforts to establish physical intimacy with Varsha. She also alleged that Varsha was falsely accusing her of having affairs with co-stars since 2016. On the other hand, Varsha in her petition has accused Anubhav of denying her the rights to become a mother. The actress alleged that Anubhav is a habitual drunkard and has many affairs.

(Input: IANS)