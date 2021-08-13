BJD will box 27% OBC applicants in Panchayat elections

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday determined that his birthday party will box Different Backward Categories (OBC) applicants for 27 consistent with cent of the seats within the three-tier panchayat elections to be held within the state.Additionally Learn – Snake Se Badla: This individual is astounding, if a snake bites it, it additionally bites him, it didn’t make any distinction in any respect

State Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahu and Cooperation Minister RN Swain made the announcement right through a press convention right here.

"BJD president Naveen Patnaik has determined to box 27 consistent with cent applicants from the OBC group within the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections," Sahu advised journalists.

He stated that different political events of the state must additionally give tickets to OBC applicants in suitable percentage.

3 days in the past, a delegation of BJD MPs had submitted a memorandum to Union House Minister Amit Shah, tough a regulation to extend OBC reservation within the state. This resolution of the birthday party has come to the fore after the BJD submitted the memorandum.

Political analysts say the transfer has taken the BJD’s rival political events by way of wonder and can receive advantages Patnaik within the coming elections.

Sahu stated that the state executive can not reserve seats for OBCs in schooling and jobs as a result of the courtroom order at the 50 consistent with cent reservation restrict. Then again, Patnaik has determined to introduce reservation for OBCs from inside the birthday party.

The minister stated that BJD has been tough 27 consistent with cent reservation for OBCs in schooling, jobs and elections for a very long time.