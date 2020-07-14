BJP active in political battle in Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje will meet tomorrow in Jaipur

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took strong steps against Sachin Pilot, who revolted against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan, and removed him from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and State President. Along with this, the party also removed two ministers of government, Visvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who went with the pilot, with immediate effect from their posts. In the midst of all these developments, now the state Bharatiya Janata Party has also become active. In the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet in Jaipur at 11 am on Wednesday. Also Read – Sachin Pilot removed from the post of Deputy CM, Ashok Gehlot said – there is nothing in his hand, he had to take a decision in compulsion

In fact, in the circumstances arising out of the rebellion of Congress strongman Sachin Pilot with his supporters and the action taken against him, BJP is finding a possibility for itself. On this, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will also attend the meeting on Wednesday and will discuss the current situation with the state BJP leaders.

Vasundhara Raje is currently in Dholpur. After they reach Jaipur, the next round of churning will begin. Meanwhile, a third of the people who participated in a survey believed that the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan will no longer last and BJP will return there.

On the other hand, after being removed from both key posts, it will be interesting to see what steps the pilots take next. After the Congress high command's decision, Pilot said in his first statement that 'truth can be disturbed, but not defeated'. Consulted with.