BJP also wants to bring farmers under income tax: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Akhilesh said that the BJP government now wants to bring farmers under the tax net. Akhilesh Yadav said that, “The BJP government is busy in formulating various tactics of manipulation with the Annadata farmer. With the intention of snatching the farmers’ fields, the Prime Minister has now also hinted at a conspiracy to try to make him an entrepreneur. This directly means that the BJP government now wants to bring farmers under the income tax also. The benefits so far to the farmer will be abolished soon. ” Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Let the farmer be in the category of Annadata. But agriculture should get facilities like industries. All three laws related to agriculture are against the interests of farmers. There is widespread anger among farmers against this. Its plan is to make Annadata an agricultural laborer. Farmer’s farming will be handed over to the corporate. His crop deal will also be at the will of big agents, traders. ” Also Read – Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

Akhilesh said that, “The BJP government has only been cheating with the farmers. Be it a matter of waiving farmers’ debt or doubling their income or giving a price for the cost of their crops, the BJP government has not fulfilled any of these promises. Instead, the government is engaged in creating various kinds of traps. ” Also Read – MP By-Polls: Controversy inside the party on Congress promissory note, photo of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh missing