BJP and TMC workers clash over flag hoisting, bandh call after BJP worker’s death

new Delhi: In West Bengal, the day and night between BJP and TMC, there is a conflict. In such a situation, there was a dispute about hoisting the flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. A 40-year-old BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death in this dispute. This incident is from Khanakul area of ​​Hooghly district. Here in Natibpur, workers of both TMC and BJP gathered to hoist the flag outside their respective party offices. Meanwhile, on the minor matter between the two groups, the hearing has started, the dispute has increased so much that it turned into a violent clash.

On this, BJP workers alleged that TMC workers killed Sudarshan Pramanik by beating him. Sudarshan is a certified BJP worker. A BJP in-charge said that Sudarshan was an authentic booth level worker, while he was busy hoisting the tricolor in the morning, TMC goons attacked him and were beaten to death.

At the same time, TMC's Hoogal President Dilip Yadav says that TMS has nothing to do with this incident, the dispute took place between two factions of BJP. Police are investigating this matter. Dilip Yadav said about the BJP that the BJP was trying to spread anarchy in the state. At the same time, the Kolkata Pradesh Highway was blocked by BJP workers under the leadership of Saumitra Khan and Jyotirmaya Mahato.

During this time the protest continued on the body of the BJP worker, after which the police reached the highway had to use light sticks. Let us know that the Khanakul bandh has been called since this incident. On this matter, BJP state president of West Bengal Dilip Ghosh said that we are aware of Bengal’s democracy. Even on August 15, incidents of violence are happening in Bengal, for this reason we have to organize a freedom movement.