BJP angry over killing of worker in West Bengal, said – TMC takes naxalites to win elections

new Delhi: In West Bengal, BJP has accused the murder of another worker. Kailash Vijayvargiya, the in-charge of West Bengal and the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress-backed goons of killing a party worker. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said in a statement released on Sunday, “BJP worker Robin Paul of Kalna, West Bengal was attacked and killed by TMC goons. This is the extreme of violence politics. The goons, protected by the Mamta government, want to intimidate the BJP by spreading their terror. But we will not be afraid, how long will this chaotic rule last. ” Also Read – The man was acting disgusting with the woman in the moving car, the woman did something like this if she did not believe …

Kailash Vijayvargiya also accused Mamata Banerjee of taking the help of Naxalites to win the election. He said, “Jhargram is a Maoist (Naxalite) affected area surrounded by forest. Mamta Banerjee is taking the help of Naxalites to win the election. Maoists are spreading fear and terror by walking with the police, yet our workers are like a lion. ” Also Read – West Bengal: 21-year-old student troubled by PUBG ban

The BJP has long appointed National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as in-charge on the West Bengal front. Therefore, Kailash Vijayvargiya is constantly touring West Bengal to get a sense of the situation there. The BJP has been vocal about the killing of many activists, including party MLAs, in the recent past. Also Read – Bengal BJP chief said: Trinamool Congress workers will be beaten with shoes at intersections