BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee, says- TMC cheats ‘Maa, Mati Aur Manush’ in Bengal, we will change it to ‘Sonar Bangla’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: West Bengal has assembly elections after some time. Amid preparations for the election, the BJP (BJP) is campaigning very aggressively. BJP leaders are repeatedly attacking Mamata Banerjee. Amit Shah and JP Nadda are once again on a tour of West Bengal. Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that "Maa, Mati and Manush" (mother, motherland and people) have been "cheated" in West Bengal during the rule of the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP leader accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of working for the benefit of 'her people' during the party's door-to-door campaign in Habra Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district. He said, "Due to various governments including Trinamool Congress government, West Bengal has turned into a ruined state, BJP wants to make Rabindranath Tagore's" Sonar Bangla "(Golden Bengal).

He said, "Change politics has been going on in West Bengal for four decades. BJP will establish true democracy. "In the presence of Shekhawat, more than 200 Trinamool Congress workers joined the BJP.