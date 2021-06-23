BJP Best friend Calls for UP Deputy Leader Minister Publish For Birthday celebration Boss Subsequent Yr

Sanjay Nishad mentioned that he has demanded 160 seats for his birthday celebration to struggle within the 2022 polls

Bhadohi:

The Nishad Birthday celebration, an best friend of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has demanded that its leader Sanjay Nishad be made a deputy leader minister if the alliance wins the meeting election subsequent 12 months.

Nishad Birthday celebration has one MLA in Uttar Pradesh, whilst Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Sanjay Nishad, who had met BJP president JP Nadda on June 16, mentioned on Tuesday that he has demanded 160 seats for his birthday celebration applicants to struggle within the 2022 state elections.

“There are 160 Nishad-dominated constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The group’s inhabitants in 70 seats is over 75,000. If no longer leader minister, then going into the elections with me because the deputy leader minister face would get advantages the BJP,” he mentioned.

He additionally claimed that the fishermen group not votes for the SP, BSP or the Congress birthday celebration.

“Participants of all castes have develop into leader ministers and deputy leader ministers in Uttar Pradesh. So, BJP will have to announce my title as deputy leader minister face within the state elections. This may occasionally make each the BJP and the Nishad Birthday celebration satisfied,” Mr Nishad mentioned.

The Nishad Birthday celebration leader additionally informed journalists that he has demanded Scheduled Caste standing for the Nishad group all through his assembly with Mr Nadda and Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh.