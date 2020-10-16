BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

Srinagar: Mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting on Thursday and formed an alliance to restore the special status of the erstwhile state. This alliance will also start talks with all the concerned parties on this issue. Talking to NDTV about the alliance, Jammu and Kashmir leader Sajjad Lone said that the decision of the Central Government to remove Article 370 (Article 370) has given an opportunity to all parties in the region to come on one platform. Also Read – MP By Election: BJP state president VD Sharma said- “Digvijay Singh is India’s largest Jayachand”

The meeting was held at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and was also attended by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone, People’s Movement leader Javed Mir and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami. Also Read – Central Government is depositing 2.20 lakh rupees in women’s bank accounts? Know the truth

Sajjad Lone, released from house arrest in July this year, said, “Central governments will come and go, we are residents here, not tourists.” We will stay here. ” Please tell that Lone was a minister in the coalition government of BJP and PDP. He said that the Centre’s take away of the constitutional autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was a short-sighted and hate-filled step. Also Read – Kerala Gold smuggling case: BJP seeks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

Let me tell you that after a meeting that lasted for about two hours on Thursday, Abdullah told reporters that the leaders decided to form an alliance, which has been named ‘People’s Alliance for Group Declaration’. These leaders had indicated to fight further against the removal of Article 370. According to Lone, this will be a joint exercise, whose main purpose is to get it back, which has been taken away from us. Like the citizens of other parts of the country, we will fight peacefully within the scope of the Constitution.

The president of the National Conference said that the coalition would make efforts to restore constitutional status regarding Jammu and Kashmir, as it was before August 5 last year. He said, “We will fight for the restoration of what was taken away from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Our constitutional fight is… We (in relation to Jammu and Kashmir) will strive for the restoration of the Constitution, as it was before August 5, 2019. “

All the major political parties of Kashmir except BJP had a meeting at Farooq Abdullah’s residence on August 4 last year. The meeting took place amid uncertainty and tension in the erstwhile state, as the Center deployed additional paramilitary forces there and all tourists, including devotees of Amarnath, were asked to leave the valley at the earliest. Expressing concern about the situation, the political parties had issued a joint statement, which is known as the ‘silent declaration’.

On August 5 last year, the central government abolished the special status given to the state under Article 370 and divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(input language)