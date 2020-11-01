BJP can be defeated, Bihar election results will prove this: P. Chidambaram

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that surveys after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections show that the BJP can be defeated and hope that this will prove in the Bihar result. He said that who says BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must be confident that they can defeat the BJP. I hope that this will be proved in Bihar (Bihar Assembly Election 2020). Also Read – When Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to Congress to win, BJP leaders turned their faces, video went viral

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates had won 319 out of 381 assembly segments. Later, during the assembly elections and by-elections, BJP won only 163 seats out of 381 assembly segments.

Chidambaram was referring to the results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana. Elections are being held for Bihar's 243 assembly seats in three phases. The first phase of elections in Bihar was held on 28 October. In the second phase, polling for 94 seats was completed on Sunday. In the third phase, voting will be held on November 7 for 78 seats. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.